Isha Ambani announces first-of-its kind cultural centre in Mumbai, dedicates it to mother Nita Ambani

Mumbai: Isha Ambani Thursday announced the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), a first-of-its kind space in the sphere of the arts, in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. She has dedicated it to her mother Nita Ambani.

“The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is so much more than a space – it is the culmination of my mother’s passion for arts, culture and her love for India. She has always dreamt of creating a platform that would be

welcoming to audiences, artists, performers and creatives at large. Her vision for NMACC is to showcase the best of what India has to offer to the world and bring the world to India,” Isha Ambani said.

NMACC is housed within the Jio World Centre, which is also home to the country’s largest convention centre, retail and hospitality outlets all in the heart of India’s financial and entertainment capital – Mumbai.

The three-storeyed building will open spaces for performing as well as visual arts. A trio of dedicated spaces for the performing arts include The Grand Theatre, The Studio Theatre and The Cube, all built with cutting-edge technology to cater to a wide range of experiences, from intimate screenings and stimulating conversations to multilingual programming and international productions.

The centre will also launch the Art House, a four storeyed space spotlighting leading Indian and international artists.

The doors to the NMACC will open on 31 March 2023, with a spectacular three-day launch.

Civilization to Nation: The Journey of Our Nation

On 31 March, 2023, in the 2,000-seater Grand Theatre, acclaimed Indian playwright and director Feroz Abbas Khan will bring together a sensory narrative of Indian culture told through the tenets of the classical Natya Shastra, the ancient Sanskrit treatise on the performing arts. This dramatic showcase boasts over 700 performers and features art forms such as dance, music and puppetry.

India in Fashion: The Impact of Indian Dress and Textiles on the Fashionable Imagination

Curated by prolific author and costume expert Hamish Bowles, editor-in-chief, The World

of Interiors, international editor-at-large, Vogue US, the exhibit on 1 April, 2023, traces the widespread impact and influence of India’s sartorial traditions in textiles, jewellery and surface ornamentation on global fashion spanning the 18th-21st century.

Accompanying this exhibition is a coffee table book published by Rizzoli, documenting a comprehensive history of India and its impact on fashion worldwide for the very first time.

Sangam Confluence

Curated by India’s leading cultural theorist Ranjit Hoskote and Jeffrey Deitch, American curator, former director of the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA), Los Angeles and founder of his eponymous gallery, Sangam Confluence is a group art show that will take place on 2 April and celebrate diverse cultural impulses and traditions at the 16,000 sq. ft Art House.

The exhibit, spread over four levels, explores the multiplicity of India through the works of 11 esteemed and emerging Indian contemporary artists and western artists influenced by India.

