ISC Class 12 Term 2 Board exam begins today; here are some important guidelines to follow

Following the mandatory COVID-19 guidelines, candidates will be allotted seats at the home centre for the ISC board examination this year

The Indian School Certificate (ISC) Term 2 Exam 2022 has begun today, 26 April. Conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), the ISC Class 12 board exam starts with English Language paper. The exam will be conclude with the Geography paper on 13 June.

Following the mandatory COVID-19 guidelines, candidates will be allotted seats at the home centre for the ISC board examination this year.

Students will be given 1 hour 30 minutes to write the Term 2 paper. The examination is scheduled to be held from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm on the dates mentioned in the ISC Term 2 exam schedule. An additional 10 minutes will be provided in the beginning to go through the question paper.

Check the ISC Term 2 exam schedule here.

Students are instructed to reach the examination centre 30 minutes prior to the starting time of the paper. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without their ISC Term 2 admit card. All the students have been advised to follow the COVID-19 norms in the examination hall. Check the detailed guidelines here.

Important guidelines to follow:

Students should be seated in their allotted places five minutes before the starting time of the exam.

Examinees are required to attempt only that number of questions as the question paper asks for. They should mention the question numbers clearly on the left-hand side of the answer sheet before starting the answers.

Students have to arrive at the exam hall 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination and latecomers need to give a satisfactory reason for their tardiness. Candidates who are more than 30 minutes late, will not be given the question paper.

Carrying electronic gadgets like mobile phones, tablets, watches, and calculators to the exam centre is strictly prohibited.

Students from the Science stream are only allowed to bring the CASIO fx-82 MS or calculators of other make with similar functions.

Everyone should wear face masks and bring their own sanitisers to the examination hall.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.