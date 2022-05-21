'Is your name Mohammad?': Mentally ill elderly man thrashed, later found dead in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch

The state Congress claimed that the man seen slapping the elderly man in the video is a local BJP leader, and demanded action against him

A murder case has been registered in Madhya Pradesh after a video showing an elderly man getting thrashed went viral.

The 65-year-old senior citizen who had gone missing was later found dead.

In the video, the assailant can be repeatedly seen slapping the victim while asking "Is your name Mohammad?".

The assailant also demanded that the man show his Aadhaar card.

The state Congress claimed that the man seen slapping the elderly man in the video is a local BJP leader, and demanded action against him.

The police have identified the assailant as Dinesh Kushwaha. Both Kushwaha and the man who shot the video are absconding.

Bhawarlal Jain, a resident of Sarsi village of Ratlam district, had gone missing on May 15 after visiting a religious programme in Chittorgarh in Rajasthan, and was found dead on Friday morning on Rampura Road under the jurisdiction of Manasa police station, some 38 km from the district headquarters, police said.

"But after performing the last rites of the deceased, his family members came to know about the purported video and informed the police about it," K L Dangi, in-charge of Manasa police station, said.

After the video surfaced, the police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), and launched a probe, he added.

Meanwhile, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath also raised questions over the law-and-order situation in the state.

"What is happening in Madhya Pradesh after all? Tribals were lynched in Seoni, incidents of Guna, Mhow, Mandla and now an elderly person whose name is said to be Bhanwarlal Jain in Manasa of Neemuch district of the state," he said in a tweet.

When asked about Congress's allegation, state BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal told PTI, "The incident is unfortunate. An accused is an accused and it has nothing to do with the party politics. None of the people involved in such an act will be spared by the state government. Our party believes in the rule of law."

With input from agencies

