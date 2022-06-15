Is there a fuel shortage in Rajasthan? What about other states?

More than 2,000 petrol pumps are reportedly running dry in Rajasthan, though oil companies have assured customers not to panic. Madhya Pradesh has also complained that the supply of petrol and diesel is not sufficient

There is a shortage of petrol and diesel in Rajasthan with over 2,000 fuel pumps running dry. In the capital city of Jaipur at least 100 stations have been hit, according to media reports.

What is leading to the shortage?

Petroleum dealers complain that Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL), the government-owned oil and gas producers, have restricted the supply of fuel. They are reportedly providing only 33 per cent of the total demand, which is leading to a crisis.

Private sector companies have reportedly stopped the sale of fuel at the pumps owned by them.

Rajasthan Petrol Dealers Association president Sunit Bagai told news agency IANS that the first major reason for this shortage is the closure of petrol pumps of Reliance and Essar for almost two weeks. He also said that the supply is being curtailed by BPCL and HPCL.

“We’re facing issues with the supply of petrol and diesel for the last 2 weeks. It deteriorated from last Monday. First, there was a lack of supply at BP pumps. From Friday, HP pumps faced the same situation,” Bagai told ANI.

Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association has sent a letter to Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, complaining about the paucity of supplies.

While some petrol pumps have no fuel at all, at least 4,500 out of the 6,700 in the state are facing an acute shortage. Apart from Jaipur, the worst-hit cities are Jodhpur, Ajmer, and Kota, according to a Zee News report.

Who has been affected?

Long queues have been seen in several fuel stations in Rajasthan. The fuel shortage has affected the common man and businesses in the state. It has also impacted agriculture and industrial production.

The situation is expected to improve in the next couple of days.

Why has the supply been curtailed?

According to Bagai, the prices of crude oil have been going up in the international market, costing $120 per barrel. However, the government companies have not been able to increase their prices, as they have been stabilised by the Centre to curb inflation.

In India, petrol and diesel prices have remained the same since 21 May, when the government announced a cut in excise duty. This came as a much-needed relief for the public who was shelling out high prices in April and May, with petrol touching Rs 120 per litre in some cities and diesel crossing Rs 100.

The prices in India have remained unchanged for close to three weeks now.

What are oil companies saying?

After reports of shortage, Indian Oil put out a statement on Twitter assuring that there was availability of fuel at their outlets.

“There is adequate product availability & supplies to all markets. We request you not to panic. #IndianOil is fully committed to serve at all times,” tweeted Satish Kumar, director (marketing) of Indian Oil Corporation.

HPCL also said that it was committed to the “uninterrupted supply of auto fuels in the markets, where they have our footprint”.

HPCL is meeting the ever growing fuel demands of the Country and assures & ensures availability of product across our supply chain.

Similar words of assurance have been given by BPCL. “We assure everyone that there is adequate product availability at all our Fuel Stations, across our network. Therefore, there is no need to panic. We put on record our commitment for uninterrupted supplies of petrol and diesel in all markets where we have our presence,” BPCL tweeted.

Are other states facing a crisis?

There have been reports of long queues in Uttarakhand and Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Rumours of fuel shortage surfaced during the weekend in some cities, which led to crowds getting out of control in some places, forcing dealers to down shutters.

In Dehradun, the local petrol pump associations had to issue a clarification that there was no shortage of petrol and diesel. The administration even initiated a probe in the matter and has warned of strict action against rumour mongers.

On Saturday, the Madhya Petrol Dealers’ Association wrote a letter to the chief secretary, warning of an impending crisis because of an “inadequate supply” of diesel and petrol.

The association said that the district administration has asked petrol pumps to stock up on fuel in the wake of panchayat and urban local bodies elections. Diesel consumption has gone up at least three times ahead of the Kharif season, it said, reports The Times of India.

Like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh has alleged that public sector companies are not supplying sufficient quantities of petrol and diesel.

Ajay Singh, president of the association, told ToI that earlier, the supply of petrol and diesel would come on the same day as the order is placed. Now oil companies are supplying it three days after receiving the letter of intent despite taking advance payments.

With inputs from agencies

