Is there a bank holiday on Maha Shivratri? Check full list of holidays in March 2022

In the month of March, banks across India will remain shut for as many as 13 days.

In the month of March, banks across India will remain shut for as many as 13 days. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar list, banks across several states will also not be operational on 1 March on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Maha Shivratri is a Hindu festival that takes place every year to worship Lord Shiva. The festival, also termed as 'The Night of Shiva', falls on Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi in the month of Falgun.

This auspicious festival is celebrated in a majority of Indian states, while devotees seek blessings to overcome darkness and ignorance in one’s life.

Check the list of bank holidays in March 2022:

Maha Shivratri on 1 March: Banks will remain closed in all parts of the country except for Agartala, Aizawl, Chennai, New Delhi, Panji, Patna, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata and Shillong.

Losar on 3 March: Banks to remain shut on the occasion of Losar in Gangtok.

Chapchar Kut on 4 March: Banks will not open due to the occasion of Chapchar Kut in Aizawl.

Holika Dahan on 17 March: Banks will remain closed on the occasion of Holika Dahan in Kanpur, Lucknow, Ranchi and Dehradun.

Holi/Holi 2nd Day or Dhuleti/Dol jatra on 18 March: Banks will remain shut on the eve of Holi/Holi 2nd Day or Dhuleti/Dol jatra in practically all parts of the country. Cities like Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Imphal, Kochi, Agartala, Bangalore and Thiruvananthapuram will have their banks open.

Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day on 19 March: Banks will not open on to the occasion of Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day in Patna, Bhubaneswar and Imphal.

Bihar Diwas on 22 March: Banks to remain shut on the eve of Bihar Diwas in Patna.

Banks will also remain shut on 12 and 26 March as the days fall on the second and fourth Saturday. On 6, 13, 20 and 27 being Sunday, the banks across India will remain shut.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.