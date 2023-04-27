A Twitter post made by a woman about low salaries for freshers has caused a controversial discussion on the micro-blogging platform. The debate was not over the accuracy of her claim, but rather on the amount she cited as an example of a low salary, which was Rs 50,000 per month.

The user questioned how a fresher is expected to survive on such low pay in a metropolitan city, stating that they would barely have any savings. She added that not everyone has the option of receiving financial support from their families. This tweet has now gone viral with about 1.1 million views.

The tweet has also attracted a wide range of remarks in the comment section. A user said that the amount of money someone can save each month depends on their chosen lifestyle. He gave an example that some people who earn less than Rs 50,000 per month are still able to save around Rs 8,000-10,000 per month after all expenses. He added that on the other hand, there are also people whose lifestyle expenses exceed Rs 50,000. He further said, “It’s all in the lifestyle we want to live.”

It depends on your lifestyle. I know ppl with lower than 50k salaries, but still end up saving atleast 8-10k per month, post all expenses. And I also know ppl whose lifestyle expenses go beyond 50k. Its all in the lifestyle we want to live. — Tejas Shekar (@tejas_shekar) April 25, 2023

Many users were surprised to hear that one cannot survive on a Rs 50,000 salary.

You can't survive on 50K??? Seriously??? — Abhay (@abhaysrivastavv) April 26, 2023

Some people sarcastically questioned if there are companies which are paying a Rs 50,000 salary to freshers.

There are companies paying 50K to freshers? 🙈 — Meg (@WanderlustGirl_) April 26, 2023

An individual said that a salary of Rs 50,000 for a fresher is not low, even in metropolitan cities. He added that if anyone thinks otherwise, they should examine their lifestyle choices.

50K is not low salary for a fresher. Even considering metro cities. If anyone feels it is, please introspect your way of living. — Amandeep Kochhar (@amandeepkochhar) April 26, 2023

While many people didn’t agree with the statement of poster, some users could understand her situation. An account wrote, “The big point a lot of people are missing is that OP might have EMIs or some other thing that might be holding her back. I’m in the same boat, so I know. Maybe run a mile in someone’s shoes before judging them?”

The big point a lot of people are missing is that OP might have EMIs or some other thing that might be holding her back. I'm in the same boat, so I know. Maybe run a mile in someone's shoes before judging them? — Arkadyuti Bandyopadhyay (@Sephiroth9696) April 26, 2023

Meanwhile, IT company Wipro reduced the salaries of newly-recruited employees by half in February this year. Those, who were previously offered an annual salary of Rs 6.5 lakhs, were given the option to accept the same job offer at a salary of Rs 3.5 lakhs per year.

