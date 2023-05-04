Is it real? Delhi wakes up to fog in May, usually the hottest month of the year

Delhi residents woke up to a blanket of fog covering the city and adjoining regions on Thursday. No doubt a surprising sight for an otherwise sweltering May morning. Given that May is usually the hottest month of the year with an average maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius, the spell of shallow fog stunned city folk with most of them taking to social media to post their reactions.

Netizens flooded social media platforms with visuals of a foggy May morning in Delhi, with many describing it as a surreal sight. “Fog on a May morning in Delhi. Never ever before have I experienced this in over four decades of living in this city. This is surreal!” wrote one Twitter user.

Weather department officials said the high moisture content in the air, calm winds and a significant difference between the daytime and night-time temperatures create conditions that are favourable for the formation of fog.

The IMD said, shallow fog occurs when visibility hovers between 501 and 1,000 metres. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded 30 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday. It recorded a maximum temperature of 30.6 degrees Celsius, nearly nine notches below normal, on Wednesday and a minimum temperature of 15.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the lowest in the month of May in at least 13 years.

“Fog in May? Now I have seen everything in life,” wrote another Delhi resident on Twitter. The shallow fog on Thursday morning came after a day of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Delhi and adjoining NCR.

Is everyone in Delhi waking up to a May FOG? And 19c weather. #adelhiWeather #fog pic.twitter.com/tU95i3wO3B — (@Aparna) May 4, 2023

Predicting that another spell of rain is likely in the national capital from Friday onwards, the Met office said humidity levels will oscillate between 80 per cent and 100 per cent at most places in the city.

Delhi recorded more than 20 mm of rainfall in April, the highest in the month since 2017, due to back-to-back western disturbances. Another western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India beginning May 5. Under its influence, cloudy skies and sporadic rain is expected in the capital until May 7, an IMD official said.

