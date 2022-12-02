Poor man dies after iron rod impales his neck in freak accident on board Delhi-Kanpur train

New Delhi: A passenger on the Neelanchal Express (Delhi-Kanpur) died due to an iron rod piercing his neck in the Prayagragraj division of the North Central Railway.

The passenger sitting on a corner seat was hit by an iron rod being used in the railway track work.

The iron rod entered the train by damaging the window near which the passenger was seated and pierced his neck.

The train was stopped at the Aligarh Junction and his body was handed over to Railway police.

According to media reports, the man has been identified as Harikesh Dubey.

The incident took place around 9 am in the morning. The train was going from Delhi to Kanpur

Investigation into the case is underway, the Railways informed.

