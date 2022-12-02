Poor man dies after iron rod impales his neck in freak accident on board Delhi-Kanpur train
The passenger was on board the Neelanchal Express when the accident took place in the Prayagragraj division of the North Central Railway
New Delhi: A passenger on the Neelanchal Express (Delhi-Kanpur) died due to an iron rod piercing his neck in the Prayagragraj division of the North Central Railway.
The passenger sitting on a corner seat was hit by an iron rod being used in the railway track work.
The iron rod entered the train by damaging the window near which the passenger was seated and pierced his neck.
The train was stopped at the Aligarh Junction and his body was handed over to Railway police.
A pax, sitting on a corner seat, onboard Neelanchal Express(Delhi-Kanpur)died when an iron rod being used in a railway track work entered the train by damaging the window&pierced his neck. Train was stopped at Aligarh Jn & body handed over to GRP. Investigation underway: Railways
— ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2022
According to media reports, the man has been identified as Harikesh Dubey.
The incident took place around 9 am in the morning. The train was going from Delhi to Kanpur
Investigation into the case is underway, the Railways informed.
