IRCTC introduces exclusive Char Dham Yatra tour package, here’s all you need to know

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced an exclusive tour package for pilgrims interested in visiting religious places in northern India. The Char Dham Yatra tour package was announced by the IRCTC on its official Twitter handle recently.

Find your true spiritual purpose by taking the tour of Char Dham Yatra & visit the holy shrines with IRCTC’s Tourism air tour package of 12D/11N starting from ₹60,500/- pp*. For more information, visit: https://t.co/1UhprnkCQx@AmritMahotsav — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) April 22, 2022

Under the special tour package, people will get to visit Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri during the 12 days and 11 nights trip. The price of the tickets will vary according to the number of persons booking the package.

The tour package costs Rs 60,500 for an individual if three persons book the tickets together. It will cost Rs 63,000 per person if there are 2 passengers, while a single person will have to pay Rs 80,000 for the tour.

IRCTC also mentioned a separate price chart for children. Kids between the age of 5 and 11 years will be charged Rs 37,500. Bed and other additional amenities are included in this package. If one wants to exclude the bed, then the charge will be Rs 31,700. There is another package for infants aged 2-4 years.

IRCTC has decided on two departure dates for the tour- 22 June and 12 September. There are about 25 seats available for booking.

Flight Details:

Flight UK-884 will depart from Kochi on the above-mentioned dates at 9:15 am and will arrive in Delhi at 12:30 pm.

The return flight UK-885 will leave Delhi on 3 July and on 23 September at 3:55 pm. It will land in Kochi at 7:10 pm on the same day.

People can use this direct link to get details about the the package.

They can also refer to these numbers to contact the authorities: 8287931962 and 8287932082.

To book your seat visit - irctctourism.com.

People can also contact the IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre, Zonal and Regional offices for ticket booking.

Earlier, IRCTC had introduced another package for the Char Dham Yatra as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Dekho Apna Desh campaigns. The 12-day and 11-night tour costs Rs 58,900 (including GST) per person.

The package will cover locations including Barkot, Guptakashi, Haridwar, Janki Chatti, Sonprayag and Uttarkashi. The tour will begin on 14 May and the passengers will be brought to Delhi via flight. Other essential services like bus, car facilities, complimentary breakfast and dinner will also be available for the visitors.

