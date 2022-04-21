IRCTC cancels 133 trains today; here's how to check full list

While no reason has been given for the cancellation on the website, the IRCTC is set to cancel 117 trains on Friday

The Indian Railways has cancelled 133 trains, sourced changed 13 trains and rescheduled 25 trains today, 21 April. However, no reason for the same has been given on the website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

According to the IRCTC, 117 trains will be cancelled on 22 April.

Some of these trains were scheduled to travel to states like Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, among others. The IRCTC has requested passengers to check the list of fully and partially cancelled trains from their website.

Passengers can check the list on the NTES app or by visiting the link here- https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/.

Steps to check if your train is cancelled:

― Visit the link - https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/

― Select the option for ‘Exceptional Trains’ given on the top panel of the page

― Click on ‘Cancelled trains’ and select the date of your journey

― Select the fully cancelled option to see the list

― The list of cancelled trains for 21 April will appear on your screen

― Use Ctrl+ F to search for your train number

To see the list of source changed trains, you can select the partially cancelled option on the page.

Here are some of the trains that have been cancelled on 21 April:

BOKARO STL CITY (BKSC) - ASANSOL JN (ASN)



05266 PPTA-DBG MEMU PASS. SPL



HUBLI JN (UBL) - BIJAPUR (BJP)



00102 ANDI-SGLA KISAN SPL



00107 DVL-MFP KISAN PEXP SPL



RAVER (RV) - ADARSH NAGAR DELHI (ANDI)



NALHATI JN (NHT) - AZIMGANJ JN (AZ)



KOLLAM JN (QLN) - SANKRALL (SEL)



HOWRAH JN (HWH) - TARAKESWAR (TAK)



TARAKESWAR (TAK) - SEORAPHULI (SHE)



DR. AMBEDKAR NAGAR (DADN) - KALKUND (KKD)



SEORAPHULI (SHE) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)



AHMEDABAD JN (ADI) - EKTA NAGAR (EKNR)



BILASPUR JN (BSP) - REWA (REWA)



BHOPAL JN (BPL) - BILASPUR JN (BSP)



ALIPUR DUAR JN (APDJ) - NEW JALPAIGURI (NJP)



MORADABAD (MB) - RAMNAGAR (RMR)



SALEM JN (SA) - KARUR (KRR)

