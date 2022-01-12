IPS officer shares video of daughter playing pretend makeup with him, wins internet

In the viral clip, IPS officer Vijaykumar's daughter can be heard saying that she is going to make her father look beautiful

A heartwarming video of a daughter playing pretend makeup with her IPS father has recently been doing rounds on social media platforms.

IPS officer Vijaykumar shared the adorable moment with her daughter on his Twitter handle on 9 January. In the caption, the IPS officer showcased fatherly love for his little princess by saying that daughters bring happiness to the world.

“Daughters/ children bring all the happiness to the world. my daughter Nila with me,” Vijaykumar wrote while sharing the video.

In the video clip, Vijaykumar can be seen sitting on the floor and his daughter Nila stands in front of him with lipstick in her hands. Nila applies lipstick on her dad and can be heard saying that her father looks like a doll. She goes on and puts more pretend makeup on her dad. The munchkin can also be heard saying that she is going to make her father look beautiful.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the cute video clip has garnered over 2.8 lakh views and tons of comments. The heartening video also prompted Twitterati to post reactions in the comment section. Many of the Twitter users said that the IPS officer is an amazing dad.

The video clip of the father-daughter duo has been retweeted over 1,100 times.

IPS Vijayakumar is a Superintendent of Police in the Economic Offence Wing of the Tamil Nadu police department. The IPS officer is pretty active on his Twitter handle and often shares interesting posts with his followers.

Similarly, another video of a father and his daughter dancing on a popular song went viral on Instagram. Users praised the father-daughter duo for their amazing dance moves.

In the video clip, the father-daughter duo can be seen dancing to the song Stayin' Alive by Bee Gees. Both can be seen donning retro outfits with cool shades.

Watch the video here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CI1eOgRjQi4/

What are your thoughts about these adorable videos?

