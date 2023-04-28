While it has been almost a month since the 16th Indian Premier League has begun, this season has witnessed a significant fall in brand presence this year. According to the latest data released by the BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) from the first 29 matches of this season, there has been a sharp fall in the number of advertisers on television in comparison to the previous year.

Along with the number of advertisers, the number of brands and categories has also reduced this season. This came days after another set of TAM data stated that the number of advertisers has seen a 41 per cent drop, decreasing from 60 to 35. Apart from that, the number of brands also decreased from 95 to 60 showing a 33.3 per cent decline, the report added.

BARC data shows a fall in TV advertisers in IPL 2023

According to the latest BARC data, the number of TV advertisers during IPL 2023 has fallen by 42 per cent in the first 29 matches, thus providing that the season has only attracted 47 advertisers, in comparison to 81 advertisers in the last season.

The report also stated that only 37 categories have been advertised on TV this year, thus showing a 35 per cent drop in comparison to 57 categories that were advertised on TV until the first 19 matches last year.

Speaking about the brands, a total of 86 brands have made it to IPL 2023, compared to 136 brands in 2022. Major brands like CRED, Paytm, Swiggy, Acko, and Byjus are missing this season.

Apart from the advertisers, categories, and brands, digital has recorded 23 sponsors this season, with JioCinema being the highest TV rights holder.

TV viewership numbers dropped

As per the BARC data, this year’s IPL has also recorded a significant drop in TV viewership numbers. As claimed by the league’s official broadcaster Star, while they have recorded a 30 per cent growth in viewership, the BARC figures seem to have contradict the same.

