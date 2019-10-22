INX media case: P Chidambaram granted partial bail by Supreme Court in CBI case, ED's custody to continue till 24 October

Supreme Court granted former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram bail in the INX Media case being investigated by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), almost two months after he was arrested. However, the bail remains partial because the apex court has granted him bail only in the CBI case, but he will continue to be in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody, which is investigating financial aspects of the alleged scam. His ED custody is scheduled to end on 24 October 2019.

A bench headed by Justice R Banumathi set aside the Delhi High Court's 30 September verdict denying him bail in the corruption case.

The Supreme Court's order came after the Congress leader challenged the Delhi High Court's order denying him bail.

The top court also dismissed the CBI's plea challenging the findings of the high court which had said that Chidambaram was not a flight risk and cannot tamper with the evidence.

The bench, also comprising Justice AS Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy, granted bail to Chidambaram on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with one surety of the like amount.

The top court said Chidambaram be released on bail if not required in any other case.

The bench made it clear that Chidambaram will not leave the country without prior permission of the court and make himself available for interrogation as and when called by the probe agency.

The bench clarified that its observation in the order granting bail to Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case would not have any bearing in other pending cases against him.

Chidambaram is presently lodged in the Tihar Jail in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He was arrested in connection with the graft case on 21 August by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has recently charge-sheeted him and others, including his son Karti, for causing a loss to the public exchequer. He has been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act of Indian Penal Code.

The top court also dismissed the CBI's plea challenging the findings of the high court which had said that Chidambaram was not a flight risk and cannot tamper with the evidence.

The bench also said the high court should not have gone into the merits of the case while deciding Chidambaram's petition.

The CBI registered an FIR on 15 May, 2017 alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017.

With inputs from PTI.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .