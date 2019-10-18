INX Media Case: CBI files chargesheet against former finance minister P Chidambaram, son Karti, Peter Mukherjea in Delhi court

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a chargesheet in a Delhi Court in connection with the INX media case.

Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, his son Karti Chidambaram, former media baron Peter Mukerjea among others have been named in the CBI chargesheet.

The matter will be taken up by the court on 21 October (Monday). Indrani Mukerjea has already been made an 'approver' by the court.

Chidambaram was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. A special court here sent to the ED custody till 24 October on Thursday.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar, while sending Chidambaram to the custody, allowed an application filed by Chidambaram seeking western toilet, home-cooked food, medicine and a separate cell.

In August, the senior Congress leader was booked by the CBI to probe the charges of corruption in the same case.

In the CBI case, the court extended his judicial custody in Tihar jail till 24 October.

The case pertains to an FIR registered by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the Finance Minister.

ED is investigating the alleged offence of money laundering that arose out of the FIR.