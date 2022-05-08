Invest in making Tesla cars in India, Adar Poonawalla to Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the world's richest individual, recently struck a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion

Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India, has advised Tesla chief and the world’s richest man Elon Musk to invest in India for high-quality, large-scale manufacturing of Tesla cars.

Poonawala suggested that in case Musk’s deal to buy micro-blogging app Twitter doesn’t go through, he can use that freed up capital towards manufacturing Tesla in India.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Poonawalla wrote: "Hey Elon Musk, just in case you don't end up buying Twitter, do look at investing some of that capital in India for high-quality large-scale manufacturing of Tesla cars."

"I assure you this will be the best investment you'll ever make," he added.

Musk is the CEO of US-based automotive and clean energy company Tesla Inc and heads two of his other ventures, SpaceX and The Boring Company.

Poonawalla’s advice to Musk comes after the Tesla chief offered to buy Twitter for $44 billion, and had his offer accepted by the Twitter board. Musk has been eyeing the Indian market for a while, however, the automaker has stated that they have no plans to produce their premium electric cars in India but to import from China and sell it directly to customers.

Adar Poonawalla is not alone in his attempt to woo Elon Musk to consider India for manufacturing his Tesla motors. The Centre and several state governments have often invited the Tesla CEO to consider their proposals.

