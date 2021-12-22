It is important to be vary of Omicron because it is a highly divergent variant with a higher number of mutations, especially in the key or spike protein and some of them are associated with higher transmissibility and lesser immune escape, Dr Ofrin said

As the world stares down the barrel of a new variant - Omicron - India, that flailingly tried to harness the wrath of the second wave, predominantly caused by the Delta variant, once again stands on the brink of a likely third wave if we are not careful enough.



So, as the second year with COVID-19 nears an end, Firstpost’s Nandini Paul interviewed Dr Roderico H. Ofrin (WHO India representative) to understand the variant better and at the same time learn how Indians can tackle it better this time around.

Here are the edited excerpts of the interview:



How do you think Omicron is different from the Delta Variant? Since the transmissibility is higher, how might it affect the Indian population?



All viruses, including SARS-COV-2 which causes COVID-19 , change over time. While most mutations may have little to no impact, some of them impact the virus’ properties.



Why it is important to be vary of Omicron is because it is a highly divergent variant with a higher number of mutations, especially in the key or spike protein - some of them are associated with higher transmissibility and lesser immune escape (the ability of the host or body to combat an infectious agent).



However, there is still very little that we know about the variant. Scientists all over the world are cooperating, sharing their finds so that we may figure out how Omicron behaves. It is very difficult to transpose the situation in South Africa and draw conclusions from that and superimpose that onto how it will be for India.



There is a picture right now of a pattern of rapid increase of transmission but we still cannot draw exact conclusions which we may better put to use for angled preparedness and readiness.



It will be very important to monitor the situation, data and information from all quarters of the world to figure out how Omicron compares to the Delta variant.



What is the possibility of it being as bad as the second wave?



The good news is, the current strategy and response prescribed by the WHO continue to work in disease prevention.



The systems in place - of surveillance and sequencing - are picking up on these cases. Be it people travelling from a foreign country or people attending a wedding, all can be traced by the system.



Another important thing to keep in mind with Omicron cases on the rise would be to keep in mind the following individual practices:



3 Ws - Wear a mask, Wash your hands often and regularly and Watch your distance



2 Vs - Get yourself vaccinated and be in fully ventilated indoor spaces



The government has really scaled up vaccination. A billion doses in 10 months is quite an achievement. Half the population has been wholly vaccinated and the count is increasing. That does go a long way in arresting the spread of SARS-COV-2.



Severe illness may be reduced by early reporting. Preparing hospitals, spreading awareness in communities go a long way too.



The approach adopted by the government for surveilling and, if necessary, curtailing travel is also very important.



What is going on in India right now may be described as a surge of readiness.



In a country where millions are left to be vaccinated, what is the verdict for the population at large?



India is really adept at mass vaccination. It is a country that is used to mass vaccinations so India is more prepared in that sense. We saw early on how the USA was not as efficient with its delivery of mass vaccination campaigns because they were not equipped with systems for it.



Vaccination really is key - double vaccination more so - and at the end of the day it’s important to know that the vaccine is effective. It can reduce your chances of being struck by the severity of the disease, hospitalisation and so on and so forth.



Now coming to those who are susceptible to the virus, I would have to say whoever hasn’t been completely vaccinated, the elderly and those with chronic diseases are at risk.



However, for the most part, vaccination targets are being reached.



Are we out of the woods yet as far as COVID-19 is concerned?



Omicron is a wake-up call. It is not time for the world to be complacent yet. I would urge all to think of Omicron as a threat. The more it spreads, the higher the opportunity there is for the creation of a new variant.



For schools and offices, the standard operating procedure needs a few tweaks. It should be a a risk-based approach and the onus lies with the state, district and workplaces to set rules and regulations in place depending on the situation.



Activities that can be taken care of from home should continue in a similar manner. Essential service providers, emergency staff, workers holding key roles in a company, administrators, however, might need work from the office.



Omicron is a very early warning. Monitoring clusters, responding fast, being prepared go a long way as we have learnt from the second wave.



Omicron Preparedness



The moment Omicron was identified and announced, that weekend itself WHO had readied guidelines in collaboration with the Centre and states. We have the resources, all we need to do now is scale up, prepare and implement.



The response to the second wave serves as preparedness for the next. Assets are there, so we need to cover our bases with contact tracing, genome sequencing, accelerated vaccination, preparation of hospitals and more.



Booster doses



WHO recommends double vaccination is important for all.



More studies are required regarding booster doses. Science and evidence are important to take a call on booster shots. However, if boosters are allowed, the moderately and severely immunocompromised would be the first in line.



No one is safe unless everyone is safe.



