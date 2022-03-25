Interview | People beat forces trying to use farmers as crutches against BJP in polls: Narendra Singh Tomar

The union agriculture minister said that the withdrawal of the laws despite their being vital to the government’s vision to uplift the lives of the farmers was a tough decision.

In his first detailed interview after the repeal of the three controversial farm laws, union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar spoke exclusively to News18.com on a range of issues. The minister said that the withdrawal of the laws despite their being vital to the government’s vision to uplift the lives of the farmers was a tough decision. Also, he said, the development has not discouraged the government in its mission to work for the farmers, agriculture, and villages. Tomar said that, in fact, the government is more determined to bring in further welfare measures in the agri sector.

Here are some of the edited excerpts:

You had stated that the repeal of the central farm laws was a step backward, but you maintained that the government is committed to the welfare of the farmers. How are you going to ensure that?

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government was, is, and will remain committed to the welfare of farmers, the underprivileged, and the villages. Repealing the three farm laws doesn’t mean that welfare measures in the field of agriculture and for the farming community have stopped. Albeit, PM Modi in the past seven years has filled the gaps that were there in the system to ensure effective implementation of pro-farmer policies and schemes.

Take the example of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. Approximately 11.75 crore farmers have received benefits of Rs 1.82 lakh crore in their bank accounts directly. The process has been very transparent and we have ensured that middlemen are removed from the system.

We are ensuring that the amount meant under central schemes reaches the beneficiaries without any leakages. 10,000 new FPOs are being created in the country at a cost of 6,865 crore rupees, which will benefit crores of small and medium farmers and improve their living.

Till now, our villages were devoid of infrastructure, but our Prime minister has ensured that under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, a special package of 1 lakh crore rupees will be deployed for the development of such facilities for farmers. Through these concrete steps, our government will ensure the welfare of farmers and the growth of the farming sector.

What is the most revolutionary farming scheme implemented by the Narendra Modi government for the agriculture sector?

There are such schemes which include PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, creation of 10,000 new FPOs, and creation of agri infra fund worth Rs 1 lakh crore. Apart from these, we are also trying to implement PM Modi’s vision for developing ‘smart agriculture’ in the country. Digital agriculture mission and use of technology in farming will ensure that our agriculture sector is revolutionised. These schemes will ensure the welfare of the farmers and increase their revenues.

Can you elaborate on ‘smart farming’ that has been hailed by the PM recently?

‘Smart farming’ is being developed as part of PM Modi’s vision. All governments discuss issues and policies ahead of budget but this is for the first time that all ministries had organised webinars with stakeholders and experts to ensure better planning of the budget. The agriculture and farmers welfare ministry has taken the suggestions of stakeholders and developed a smart farming policy in consultation with other ministries. As per the strategy, modern, mechanised, self-reliant, and adaptable technology-driven farming will be evolved. The Prime minister had spoken about the strategy in a webinar on February 24, 2022. As per the PM’s address, five main issues have been earmarked to evolve smart farming: organic farming and improving its reach, developing high- tech and digital ecosystem, to bring back the lost glory of nutrition in our foodgrains and ensuring self-reliance in edible oils, promoting the cooperative sector, creating value chain infrastructure and investment opportunities in agriculture-allied activities.

Was it a tough decision to repeal the farm laws? The Supreme Court-mandated committee on farm laws’ report revealed that the majority of the farmers were in favour of them.

It will not be appropriate to comment on the SC committee’s report. As far as repealing of farm laws is concerned, PM Modi himself had stated that it was a tough decision. However, while celebrating Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, the government wanted to respect the sentiments of all communities and groups in the country.

Do you think that the withdrawal of the farm laws had any effect on the Punjab and Uttar Pradesh assembly polls?

I do not think that the withdrawal of agriculture laws had any effect on these assembly polls. Some parties and forces were trying to use farmers as crutches and dreaming to weaken the Bharatiya Janata Party. However, people have rejected attempts by such forces. We made a strong comeback in Uttar Pradesh. Also in Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur, the BJP governments are back with a majority.

By when can we expect the formation of an MSP committee? Will other issues be taken up as well?

The process of committee formation is already on. The government has already announced as to what all issues will be taken up by this committee.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.