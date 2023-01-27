While celebrations were witnessed around the country as India observed its 74th Republic Day on Thursday, 26 January, pilot and YouTuber Gaurav Taneja also called ‘Flying Beast’ made a special attempt to celebrate the day. As a part of the ‘Aasman Mein Bharat’, the pilot successfully drew the ‘largest’ Indian map in the air by flying on a plane for around three hours across 350 kilometres. Leaving the entire social media and many prominent personalities impressed with his stunt, Gaurav Taneja also shared a picture of his accomplishment on Twitter.

We created History, the largest map of Bharat .

Flew for almost 3 hrs and made a, 350 Km long map.

Aapke support auur Bharat Mata ke aashirvaad ke bina possible nahi tha.

#AasmanMeinBharat #HappyRepublicDay @captriturathee pic.twitter.com/EtGMw2ZeHy — Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) January 26, 2023



The picture of the Indian map shows the entire route that Taneja travelled in an airplane. He was also accompanied by his wife Captain Ritu Rathee. The pilot in his caption wrote, “We created History, the largest map of Bharat. Flew for almost 3 hrs and made a 350 Km long map. . Aapke support aur Bharat Mata ke aashirvaad ke bina possible nahi tha.”

Earlier, he had shared another picture before taking off for the journey. With the picture that shows Taneja holding the national flag along with his wife, he wrote, “This Republic Day, we will try to make the biggest map of India in the air from our plane.” He also shared another video showing the entire journey from taking off to landing. While the husband-wife duo was seen inside the flight, a team of enthusiastic people was seen coordinating with them from the ground.



In the meantime, his accomplishment grabbed the attention of many including Bollywood celebrities like Raveena Tandon, R Madhavan, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Sharing his post on their social media handles, the celebs lauded his achievement. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also appreciated his feat.

On the other hand, social media users also took to the comment section and praised him. A user wrote, “You did it, congratulations to you sir. You are the real hero god bless you sir”, another user wrote, “Proud of you guys. This is something never heard of and done before. Keep it up.”

Users also added several love and fire emojis in the comment section.

