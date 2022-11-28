Internet has got the best version with Mr Bean dancing to viral 'Mera Dil Yeh Pukare' song, check out

You must have seen the viral video of a Pakistani woman dancing to Lata Mangeshkar’s famous ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare‘ song at a wedding event. Since it was shared on social media, the woman identified as Ayesha has become an internet sensation and grabbed the attention of many. While many liked the video and showered praises for the woman’s dance moves, social media users also took up the opportunity to create their own versions of the viral video. Reels are already trending with people grooving to the classic Bollywood song.

As we came across several versions of the viral dance, one has recently got us hooked with none other than the iconic Mr Bean dancing to the song. Already becoming a favourite among social media users, the hilarious video perfectly syncs Bean’s dance moves to the famous song. We can say it has given a fun twist to the song and left the internet in splits.

Take a look:

Shared by an Instagram page recently, the video has grabbed thousands of views and likes. Many took to the comment section and also called it the ‘perfect content’.

A user wrote, “That’s the original content”, while another person commented, “Hahahahahahahahahha he won the trend !!!” The comment section has been flooded with laughing emojis and the numbers continue to grow.

Notably, this is not the only funny edit. Another version shared by Bigg Boss fame Himanshi Khurana shows the Marvel character Thanos grooving to the song.

The viral video from Pakistan

The viral video of a Pakistani girl has been circulated for the past few days and has grabbed the internet’s attention. The girl who seems to have been performing at a wedding ceremony danced to the vibes of the Bollywood retro beat “Mera Dil Ye Pukare.”

Watch the original video:

It also grabbed the attention of several dance lovers, prompting many to know more about the dancer. Later, she was identified as Ayesha from Pakistan.

