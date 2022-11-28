Internet has got the best version with Mr Bean dancing to viral 'Mera Dil Yeh Pukare' song, check out
A video has gone viral showing Mr Bean grooving to the viral song 'Mera Dil Yeh Pukare' and is winning the internet
You must have seen the viral video of a Pakistani woman dancing to Lata Mangeshkar’s famous ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare‘ song at a wedding event. Since it was shared on social media, the woman identified as Ayesha has become an internet sensation and grabbed the attention of many. While many liked the video and showered praises for the woman’s dance moves, social media users also took up the opportunity to create their own versions of the viral video. Reels are already trending with people grooving to the classic Bollywood song.
As we came across several versions of the viral dance, one has recently got us hooked with none other than the iconic Mr Bean dancing to the song. Already becoming a favourite among social media users, the hilarious video perfectly syncs Bean’s dance moves to the famous song. We can say it has given a fun twist to the song and left the internet in splits.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Shared by an Instagram page recently, the video has grabbed thousands of views and likes. Many took to the comment section and also called it the ‘perfect content’.
A user wrote, “That’s the original content”, while another person commented, “Hahahahahahahahahha he won the trend !!!” The comment section has been flooded with laughing emojis and the numbers continue to grow.
Notably, this is not the only funny edit. Another version shared by Bigg Boss fame Himanshi Khurana shows the Marvel character Thanos grooving to the song.
The viral video from Pakistan
The viral video of a Pakistani girl has been circulated for the past few days and has grabbed the internet’s attention. The girl who seems to have been performing at a wedding ceremony danced to the vibes of the Bollywood retro beat “Mera Dil Ye Pukare.”
Watch the original video:
View this post on Instagram
It also grabbed the attention of several dance lovers, prompting many to know more about the dancer. Later, she was identified as Ayesha from Pakistan.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Watch: German colleagues learn cricket from Indian natives at Bengaluru consulate
As soon as the German man hit the ball, his Indian colleagues went on to cheer for him
South Korea puts traffic lights on ground to alert 'Phone Obsessed Zombies'; Watch
All the eyes were fixed on a red LED light on the pavement, behind which people can be seen standing.
Mexico: Woman booed for disrespecting sacred ancient Mayan Pyramid
The video opens by showing the camera zooming on a woman, who can be seen speedily stepping up the stairs of the sacred structure, while people in the background are whistling and shouting at her