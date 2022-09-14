Internet hails Swiggy executive who helped old couple contact son in different state

Continuing this very trajectory, the internet has brought forth the story of a Swiggy delivery agent, who helped an elderly couple in Chennai to know the whereabouts of their son living in Secunderabad

Saikiran began by saying that last night his mother was informed by his distant relative, who is an elderly couple, that they are unable to reach their son, who was living alone in Secunderabad. Saikiran tagged his relative’s son as Mr. X and revealed that he “was not answering his phone for the past few days.” So in a bid to know if he is fine, Mr. X’s parents shared his house address. As the elderly couple was in Chennai, Saikiran’s mother was in Bengaluru and Mr. X was in Secunderabad, Saikiran’s mother late on Sunday night thought of getting some “biscuits and juice items” delivered to Mr. X’s house to check on him and “ensure he was safe and sound.”

He Tweeted, “A police complaint was the next option.” Saikiran added, “The Swiggy delivery man went up to the area (@ 9.15 pm IST) but could not find the right house as the address seemed confusing. It was eventually found that the address was not incorrect. After a lot of searching by the Swiggy man, it was deemed futile to continue the search.” As they were unable to locate the address, Saikiran’s mother told the delivery person to keep the food item with himself and thanked him for his nice gesture and efforts.

He continued, “A few minutes later, my mother asked the old couple to share the contacts of some close friends of Mr. X to get more info on his place of stay. And Bingo! The address that was shared earlier was messy. Now we got the exact Google maps location of the place where Mr. X was staying in with all the right directions and details. But, It was already 9.45 pm IST.” Then his mother called the Swiggy delivery person again to ask if he can go to this new location to check on Mr. X? Being the kindest person that he was, the delivery agent said that he would do it, once he completed his current delivery order.

In the next 30 minutes, the delivery person called back his mother and informed her that he was standing outside the address. And once the door was opened he handed him the phone so that his mother could ensure that he was the person she was looking for. Saikiran wrote, “Once the door opened, he handed over the phone to Mr. X and asked my mom to confirm that he was the one she was looking for. And there he was! Mr. X had met with an accident a few days ago and was under heavy medication. He did not want his parents to get worried and hence was avoiding taking their calls. Now he was getting better! Soon after, he called his folks and narrated his story.”

Saikiran concluded by saying, “The best part is, the Swiggy man also handed over the goods to Mr. X (those that my mother had originally asked him to keep for himself)! It was 10.30 pm IST. Humanity is well and truly alive in our society! My mother felt grateful to the Swiggy man (Mr. Srinath Srikanth) who works around the West Venkatapuram, Old Alwal, (Secunderabad area). She asked for his GPay details & transferred some amount for having gone above & beyond to help an old couple get in touch with their dear son!”

Needless to say the incident is making the rounds on the internet. While several users hailed the kind gesture by the Swiggy delivery executive, many took to the comments section and shared their relatable instances. One user commented, “My mom and brother get ice-cream delivered to my house if I don’t answer my phone/return their call within 30 minutes. Mostly I’d be sleeping but parents.”

