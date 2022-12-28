The internet is a hub of every kind of fascinating and strange content. Starting from entertaining videos, travel content, and also some viral food combinations, one can find it all on social media handles. The year 2022 also came with many such videos. Speaking of which, as people leave no chance to experiment with food, they come up with some weird food combinations, which leaves the internet go in disgust and disbelief. One such combination has again started making rounds where people did not even spare the popular Indian sweet dish, ‘Jalebi’. Usually prepared by dipping in sugar syrup, this version of jalebi was a ‘masala’ one.

Yes, you’ve heard it right. The worst combination of ‘masala jalebi’ was shared on Twitter and is already going viral.

Anyone want masala jalebi? pic.twitter.com/r1SzuQCD0y — Mayur Sejpal 🇮🇳 (@mayursejpal) December 26, 2022



As evident in the picture, it seemed like a jalebi was dipped in a masala gravy and had coriander leaves garnished all over it.

The photo was shared by a user named Mayur Sejpal with a caption that reads, “Anyone want masala jalebi?”

‘Masala jalebi’ irks social media users

As soon as the photo went viral, it left a huge section of people, especially sweet lovers disgusted, and many shared their reactions in the comment section.

A user wrote, “Agar IPC me food crime ki koi section hoti to aaj aap pakka andar hote. (If there would have been any food crime section in IPC, then you would have been in jail)”, while another person wrote, “Isn’t this essentially the same as vada sambar?”

“Bhagwan maaf nahi karega (God will not forgive you,” a third user wrote. “Jalebi is a sweet dish …. please don’t add masala,” a person commented.

Notably, this is not the first time that such a bizarre experiment has been done with our beloved dessert. Earlier, another photo shared by the same user showed ‘jalebis’ being converted into a ‘chaat’ and we were not at all happy!

Aaj Friday ki khushi me sabko mere taraf se Jalebi Chaat… 😹 pic.twitter.com/MwNWHTiTBW — Mayur Sejpal 🇮🇳 (@mayursejpal) December 17, 2021



The dish was prepared with a few pieces of jalebis which were garnished with a layer of curd, sev, onions, and papdi. The unpleasant picture left many people upset on social media.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.