Some renowned personalities swear by yoga and we often find them propagating its benefits by sharing their personal experiences with yoga practices.

Monday (21 June) will mark the 6th year of International Day of Yoga. Since its incorporation in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, yoga day has been gaining great momentum.

Yoga is widely practiced all across the world. Be it well-known personalities from national or international domain, yoga has been loved and promoted by all.

Some renowned personalities swear by yoga and we often find them propagating its benefits by sharing their personal experiences with yoga practices.

Ahead of this International Yoga Day, let’s draw inspiration from some of these famous personalities who have adopted yoga in their lifestyle:

Matthew McConaughey: The Interstellar actor is one of the biggest admirers of yoga. The fitness addict views yoga as a part of a well-balanced life.

Lady Gaga: The star performer swears by yoga. It aided in her recovery after surgery. She practices Bikram yoga which helped her get rid of eating disorder.

Jennifer Aniston: Aniston is one of the fittest Hollywood stars who attributes her fitness to yoga. Aniston was quoted saying:

"Yoga kind of helps you prepare for everything, honestly. It’s like meditation. It sort of just allows anything that’s coming at you at the end of the day to be kind of doable."

Tom Hanks: He endorses yoga like no one else does. According to a site named Yogi Approved, Hanks credits his great physique to his ‘glorified sit-ups’. Hanks claimed that he doesn’t have aches and pains, because he started stretching. He believes it’s the greatest thing you can ever do.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: The gorgeous star is a great proponent of yoga as she believes in its transformational power. She is known for doing yoga even during her pregnancy.

Malaika Arora: She is yet another great advocate of yoga. Her videos performing yoga asanas are highly motivating.

Shilpa Shetty: She practices yoga regularly. In an interview to rediff.com, the actress stated that she turned to yoga when she suffered from cervical spondylosis. She was quoted saying, ‘yoga is the road to happiness. It is about body balance and building core strength’.

Sachin Tendulkar: He is another key champion of yoga. He resorted to yoga to heal his injuries and continued to practice it. India Today reported that the cricketer had attended Iyengar’s yoga classes.