International Day of Yoga: Messages and wishes to share on WhatsApp and social media

To celebrate the International Day of Yoga on 21 June, here are some of the messages and wishes which you can share with family and friends

To promote mental and physical fitness, the International Day of Yoga is observed every year on 21 June every year. The day was recognised by the United Nations on 11 December, 2014.

Yoga originated in India, but the ancient practice is also playing an essential role in the rehabilitation of COVID-19 patients and is helping them overcome their fears. Keeping that in mind, the UN has chosen Yoga for well-being as this year's theme for International Yoga Day.

Yoga is all about creating a balance in your life. It is about balancing your senses, balancing your body, soul and mind in order to live healthy and live in peace. Wishing you a peaceful and healthy life on International Yoga Day.

Yoga is the journey of the self, to the self, through the self. Happy Yoga Day!

On this International Day of Yoga, remember that it teaches us to cure what need not be endured and endure what can’t be cured.

Sun salutations can energise and warm you, even on the darkest, coldest winter day. Let this Yoga Day energize your life throughout the year. Happy International Day of Yoga.

An aasan a day keeps illnesses away! Live a long and healthy life by practising yoga. Wishing you and your family a Happy Yoga Day.

When you inhale, you are taking strength from God. When you exhale, it represents the service you are giving to the world. Wishing you a happy International Yoga Day.

The nature of yoga is to shine the light of awareness into the darkest corners of the body. Have a great International Yoga Day!