International Yoga Day 2023: ITBP dog performs asanas with personnel, wins hearts

International Yoga Day is marked annually on 21 June on a global scale. Yoga is now recognised as one of the most effective ways to improve both physical and mental health. International Yoga Day’s theme for this year is “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” which captures the shared aspiration of “One Earth, One Family, One Future”.

People all over the world are enthusiastically participating in various asanas to celebrate this day. Several people also took to Twitter to post greetings, videos, and images of themselves doing yoga. With that said, a cute video of a canine member of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police has captured the hearts of people.

The viral video shows an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) dog unit member partaking in a yoga class with ITBP staff at Pranu Camp in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. The exuberant canine can be seen barking, wagging its tail, and joyously executing various asanas with the staff in the video, which was released by ANI on Twitter.

“Canine squad has to work under pressure, we use them for law and order duty so we make them practice Yoga,” Gourav Shav, Deputy Commandant of the 15th ITBP told the news agency. The video has garnered more than 60,000 views so far.

People across the country are opting for unique ways to celebrate International Yoga Day 2023. A video of yoga practitioners performing ‘Water Yoga’ in Gujarat’s Rajkot is also doing rounds on the internet.

Similarly, a video of Indian Army members doing yoga underwater has gone viral on Twitter. The 91 Infantry Brigade men can be seen standing inside a pool at the beginning of the video. Then, they start performing various yoga asanas underwater.

#WATCH | Kerala: Indian Army personnel perform underwater Yoga in Thiruvananthapuram to mark the #9thInternationalYogaDay. (Video Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/fHQPkJHro6 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

Meanwhile, a yoga event in Gujarat established a “new Guinness World Record” for the biggest yoga session attendance in a single location. The event attracted more than 100,000 participants, breaking the previous record. In total, 1.25 crore people celebrated the Yoga Day at 72,000 locations across Gujarat.

