Pradeep Chauhan, Vice Chairman, The Life Eternal Trust, Delhi, says Sahaj Yoga is biggest gift to humanity and lakhs of people have benefitted from it

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Firstpost speaks to Pradeep Chauhan, Vice Chairman, The Life Eternal Trust, Delhi, who tells us about another aspect of Yoga. He claims 'Sahaj Yoga' is biggest gift to humanity and lakhs of people benefitted from this.

Here are the excerpts of his interview.

Mr. Pradeep Chauhan you are practicing Sahaj Yoga for many years. How you view the transformation?

Sahaj Yoga is nothing but awakening of Kundalini which is the storehouse of power and a primordial mother. As a primordial mother she gives you self realisation, she nourishes you and you get the state of thoughtless awareness. Sahaj Yoga is the biggest gift of Her Holiness Mataji Shri Nirmala Devi to mankind. Personally I have seen complete transformation in myself and on daily basis we are observing how people from all walks of life are benefitted from Sahaj Yoga.

How one can get self realisation? What is the process?

Sahaj Yoga is a universal religion. We have Kundalini which is our own and personal and she is our primordial mother or we can say mother from ages. She knows everything about us. For awakening, we don’t have to do anything just we have to request God you worship - from any religion or country to give you self realisation and you instantly get it. After that you are in the state of Nirvichar Samadhi or thoughtless awareness. Once we are in the state of thoughtless awareness we are connected to all pervading power of God. Then he takes over and that is the beginning of spirituality.

On first question you replied that this is the gift of Her Holiness Mataji Shri Nirmala Devi. She was an Indian and follower of Hindu religion. Can a Muslim, Jew or Christian follow it without any hesitation?

Look as I said this is a universal religion. We have our own Kundalini and this Kundalini passes through our 7 chakras. These chakras are evolved during different stages of human evolution and represent different deities. Universally human being is one with one Kundalini and seven chakras. Bifurcation of religion happened in different stages of human lives and we never consolidated our religious knowledge to understand that every region is same. But time has come when we should take this forward and use it for our benefit and benefit of the whole world.

How world can get benefit of Sahaj Yoga?

Sahaj Yoga gives you peace, force you to love another person automatically. When you are peaceful and want to love another human being where is the fight? Today, we are fighting for our territorial rights, airspace, waterways and disruption in other lives is the main purpose. World over security agencies are funding different people to create disruptions but in gain you are not getting anything. Sahaj Yoga is the only solution for world peace, inner peace and emancipation of human being.

I was reading somewhere it cures mental and physical diseases also? Can you elaborate that?

Once Kundalini is awakened first and foremost thing is we become one with divine and divine takes over. First immediate impact is mind becomes peaceful and human being comes into balance. Your nervous system reacts positively to this awakening. With this peace you can sleep better, think better and behave positively. All three are important components of human life and affects home, society, country and world. Inner peace is important prerequisite of peace in the world.

You said this is a universal religion. This is practiced only in India or globally people are doing this?

Sahaj Yoga is practiced all over the world. More than 100 countries are following Sahaj Yoga and we have Sahaj Yogis, lakhs of Sahaj Yogis there. In India alone we have 1,200 Sahaj Yoga centres and almost five lakhs people following this. They are spreading this message of love and peace to the whole world. This year is 100th birthday celebration year of Her Holiness Mataji Nirmala Devi and celebrations are already launched for a year and is named as Shri Adi Shakti Janam Shataabdi Mahotsav Varsh. During this we will tell people about the Kundalini awakening and all over the world we will go to public to tell them about this hidden power in us. And on 19 March, 2023, we will do a big public program in Delhi with lakhs of people and we are hopeful that million will get their self realisation. Today is an important day when India is celebrating Yoga Day, we have also informed people about this beautiful gift of Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi to mankind.

This is free or we have to pay something? And it involves some kind of pain or any other thing which is uncomfortable?

This is immediate process and happens instantly provided you have pure desire. Sahaj Yoga practice and Kundalini awakening is absolutely free and easy. Sahaj Yoga tell you the importance of collectivity and one day you realise that you have much bigger world where (there) is no Indo-Pak, Indo-China or US-Russia tension. Sahaj Yogis from all countries are meeting with love and staying together for many days and meditate to achieve one common goal. To know more about it you can visit our website- www.nirmaldham.org or visit our centres happening across India and rest of the world.

