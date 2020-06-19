International Yoga Day 2020: Here is how to send WhatsApp stickers for Android users

With the sixth International Yoga Day slated to take place on 21 June, the government and various organisations have been urging people to start practising Yoga regularly.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, people have been advised to practice it at home with family this year. The theme for this International Yoga Day is Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family.

Even though one cannot meet up with near and dear ones due to social distancing norms, awareness about International Yoga Day can still be raised with the use of technology. One option for that is through sending WhatsApp stickers.

Android users will have to go to the Play Store and type ‘WAStickerApps yoga’ in the search box. ‘WAStickerApps yoga’ is a keyword that should be used while looking for stickers on the Play Store.

A list of Yoga sticker apps will appear on the screen after tapping on the search button.

Install the app of your choice and open WhatsApp. Go to any chat window and tap on the emoji. After that, tap on the sticker button. A ‘+’ sign can be spotted on the top right, after tapping on which a sticker menu will appear. Here, all the installed stickers can be seen under ‘My Stickers’.

For sending the sticker, one has to go to the sticker menu while chatting and there one will find installed stickers for use.

The UN General Assembly had in 2014 adopted a resolution and declared 21 June as International Yoga Day. The day was first celebrated on 2015. Every year, people across the world gather in large spaces to practise Yoga on this day. They share pictures and videos of them performing Yoga to spread awareness of it.

As per a report in The Hindustan Times, the first International Yoga Day saw India creating two records. One was for the largest yoga class and the other for the highest number of nationalities to have participated.