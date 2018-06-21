International Yoga Day LIVE updates: In Mumbai for the Yoga Day celebrations, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu said that he want it to become a people's movement because it is not political or religious. "It is for betterment of our lives. It shouldn't be just for one day, it should be a part of our daily lives," he told reporters.

Personnel belonging to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police performed yoga at the height of 18,000 feet, while over a thousand navy personnnel are performing asanas on the INS Virat against the view of the Arabian Sea on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined thousands of volunteers performing yoga asanas in Uttarakhand's Dehradun to mark the 4th International Yoga Day on Thursday. Many Union ministers will join similar events across the country on Thursday.

The exercise in Dehradun was held in the picturesque lawns of the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in the lap of the Himalayas.

“Yoga is not just a set of exercises that keeps the body fit. It is a passport to health assurance, a key to fitness and wellness. Nor is Yoga only what you practice in the morning. Doing your day-to-day activities with diligence and complete awareness is a form of Yoga as well,” a statement quoting Modi said.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Suresh Prabhu, Uma Bharti, Ram Vilas Paswan, Ravi Shankar Prasad will be in Lucknow, Nagpur, Chennai, Rudraprayag, Hajipur and Patna respectively, a BJP functionary said.

Among other ministers, Ananth Kumar will be in Bengaluru, JP Nadda in Shimla, Narendra Singh Tomar in Gwalior, Piyush Goyal in Noida and Prakash Javadekar in Mumbai.

A series of yoga related events are also being organised across the world to mark the occasion.

Greeting yoga enthusiasts across the world on the occasion, the prime minister said that this exercise is one of the most precious gifts given by the ancient Indian sages to humankind.

In a world of excess, yoga promises restraint and balance. In a world suffering from mental stress, it promises calm. In a distracted world, it helps focus. In a world of fear, it promises hope, strength and courage, the statement added.

The prime minister also took to social media to share the intricacies of various yoga asanas. He shared pictures of people performing the exercise at various locations across the world.

Modi had earlier participated in yoga celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi in 2015, the Capitol Complex in Chandigarh in 2016, and the Ramabai Ambedkar Sabha Sthal in Lucknow in 2017.