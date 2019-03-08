International Women's day 2019: From Flipkart to Renault India, special offers on e-commerce websites

International Women's Day 2019 is annually marked on 8 March. The day celebrates womanhood and recognises their social, political, cultural, economic achievements, also emphasising on the importance of gender equality.

To mark the occasion, people have different ways of celebrating, especially on social media. Special offers have poured in from restaurants, cafes, travel portals etc. While Goggle commemorates Women's Day by dedicating its doodle to a mix of inspirational quotes and designs by women for women, several e-commerce websites have launched discounts and offers on wide range of products.

Flipkart

Flipkart has announced that it is hosting a Women’s Day Sale this week. The sale will begin on 7 March and run till 8 March. During the two-day sale, users can grab deals and discounts across a wide range of products including mobile phones, accessories, laptops and more. The website is also offering discounts on phones from leading smartphone brands including handsets from Nokia, Samsung, Asus, Google and Vivo.

Myntra:

Apparel shopping website, Myntra is celebrating Women’s Day with its ‘Many Shades of Her’campaign on March 8 and 9.

EaseMyTrip.com

EaseMyTrip.com announced a special campaign called “Women above the Sky” to promote women travelers. Women can avail discount up to Rs.10,000 on domestic and international flight booking. This offer is valid for all travelers but first 1000 lucky women travelers will get exciting freebies from 8 brands like Dabur, VLCC, Dineout, Nayo, EazyDiner etc.

TripXOXO

TripXOXO is a discovery and booking platform for things to do, activities and experiences. It is offering Women’s Day getaway cashback. You can avail these cashbacks on spa treatments, girl gang tours to luxurious daycations and adventure parks bookings on Imagica and Essel world.

Renualt India:

Renault India is celebrating this year's International Women's Day with privileged offers and special discounts for its women customers across its dealerships from 6-11 March. These include 10% discount on parts & accessories, 10% discount on labour & value-added services (VAS), 10% discount on Renault Secure (extended warranty) and RSA, special offer on Renault Assured insurance renewal and assured gifts to women customers.

