Women's Day sale 2019: Flipkart offers deals on Poco F1, Pixel 3, Nokia 6.1 Plus

Flipkart's Women's Day sale will kick off on 7 March, expect up to 80% discount on smartphones.

tech2 News Staff Mar 06, 2019 18:01:34 IST

Women’s Day is just around the corner and as part of the celebrations, e-retail platform Flipkart has announced that it is hosting a Women’s Day Sale this week. The sale will begin on 7 March and run till 8 March.

The POCO F1 to get discount during Flipkart Women's Day sale. Image: Tech2/ Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

The POCO F1 to get a discount during Flipkart's Women's Day sale. Image: Tech2/ Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

During the two-day sale, users can grab deals and discounts across a wide range of products including mobile phones, accessories, laptops and more. Flipkart has partnered with Bajaj Finserv to provide consumers with no-cost EMI options on eligible EMI Network Cards during the sale period. In case you are planning to gift your mother, sister or your beloved one a handset this Women’s Day, here are the deals to look forward to on Flipkart.

Flipkart is offering discounts on phones from leading smartphone brands including handsets from Nokia, Samsung, Asus, Google and Vivo.

As part of the sale, the e-retailer will provide a discount of Rs 2,000 on the glass-encased Nokia 6.1 Plus smartphone. The device will be available for Rs 13,999 against its launch price of Rs 15,999.

Samsung’s former flagship the Galaxy S8 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 30,990. Google’s latest flagship Pixel 3 series will also be discounted and will be made available at a starting price of Rs 59,999 against the original price of Rs 71,000 for the Pixel 3 64 GB storage variant.

The Vivo V9 Pro is also listed on the Flipkart Women’s Day sale landing page. The smartphone will get a discount of Rs 2,000 and it will be available for Rs 13,990. Users who exchange their old smartphone can get an additional discount of Rs 2,000 on the Vivo phone. The Vivo V11 Pro and Oppo A3S will also include exchange offers.

Besides premium and mid-range devices, Flipkart will offer discounts on budget smartphones as well. The Realme 2 will be available at an offer price of Rs 9,499 while Asus’ Zenfone Lite L1 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 4,999. The e-retailer has also teased discount offers on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Xiaomi’s popular mid-range phone, the Poco F1.

It is worth noting that the discounts and deals mentioned above are only visible on Flipkart’s mobile app.

Apart from smartphones, laptops, headsets and speakers will also be discounted. During the two-day Flipkart sale, laptops will be up for grabs starting at Rs 12,990 while headphones and speakers will get discounts of up to 70 per cent.

