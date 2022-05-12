International Nurses Day 2022: PM Modi joins leaders to express gratitude, says their dedication and compassion are exemplary

Every year on 12 May, the world celebrates International Nurses Day. The day also marks the birth anniversary of the English social reformer and the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the "dedication and compassion" of nurses on the occasion of International Nurses Day on Thursday, 12 May. He also said that nurses play a "vital role" in keeping the planet healthy

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "International Nurses Day is a day to reiterate our appreciation to all nursing staff for their exceptional work even in the most challenging of situations."

Nurses play a vital role in keeping our planet healthy. Their dedication and compassion is exemplary. International Nurses Day is a day to reiterate our appreciation to all nursing staff for their exceptional work even in the most challenging of situations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2022

Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya also expressed gratitude to "hardworking" nursing staff for "serving humankind with utmost dedication" during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Their tireless efforts are saving precious lives, strengthening our medical system and ensuring well-being of all." the Union Health Minister said in a tweet shared on International Nurses Day 2022.

On #InternationalNursesDay, we express our gratitude to hardworking nursing staff for serving humankind with utmost dedication during the ongoing #COVID19 pandemic. Their tireless efforts are saving precious lives, strengthening our medical system & ensuring well-being of all. pic.twitter.com/0T0vAjAME4 — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) May 12, 2022

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also saluted the nursing fraternity for their dedication, determination, selflessness and courage.

"They have shown exemplary commitment and are playing a pivotal role in safeguarding public health," Union Minister Nitin Gadkari posted on Twitter.

On #InternationalNursesDay, let us salute the nursing fraternity for their dedication, determination, selflessness and courage. They have shown exemplary commitment and are playing a pivotal role in safeguarding public health. pic.twitter.com/PqnZK9KdTt — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) May 12, 2022

International Nurses Day

Every year on 12 May, the world celebrates International Nurses Day. The day also marks the birth anniversary of the English social reformer and the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale.

May 12 was chosen by the International Council of Nurses (ICN) to celebrate International Nurses Day and since 1974 it is being officially observed.

International Nurses Day 2022 theme

The theme for the 2022 resource is - Nurses: A Voice to Lead - Invest in Nursing and respect rights to secure global health.

