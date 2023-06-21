International Day of Yoga: PM Modi says coming together of over 180 countries on India's call is 'historic'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, greeted people on the 9th International Day of Yoga and said that coming together on more than 180 countries of India’s call is “historic”.

PM Modi, who is on State Visit to the US, posted a video message on Twitter in which he said: “Around 5:30 pm IST, I will participate in the Yoga program which is being organised at the headquarters of the United Nations. The coming together of more than 180 countries on India’s call is historic.”

The Prime Minister further said when the proposal for Yoga Day came to the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, it was supported by a record number of countries.

International Day of Yoga

In his address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2014, PM Modi introduced the concept of International Day of Yoga and since then, yoga gained huge popularity worldwide due to its benefits on overall health, including enhancing flexibility, strength, balance.

The prime minister, in the video message, also said the idea of the ‘Ocean Ring of Yoga’ makes the yoga day more special as it is based on the mutual relation between the idea of yoga as well as the expanse of the ocean.

The theme of International Day of Yoga 2023 is ‘Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, that is, Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of ‘One World-One Family’.

Sharing my message on International Day of Yoga. https://t.co/4tGLQ7Jolo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2023

It emphasises the spirit of Yoga, which unites and takes everyone along. Like every year, this time too programs related to yoga have been organised in every corner of India.

In his message, PM Modi said the International Day of Yoga was special this year as researchers at India's research stations in the Arctic and Antarctica too were participating in the celebrations.

He further said India has always nurtured traditions that unite, adopt and embrace, and made a fervent appeal to eliminate contradictions, hurdles and resistances through Yoga.

The prime minister said Indians have welcomed new ideas and conserved them and celebrated the country's rich diversity.

"Yoga strengthens such feelings, expands the inner vision, and connects us with that consciousness which makes us feel the unity of the living being giving a basis of love for the living being," he said.

"We have to eliminate our contradictions, blockages and resistances through Yoga. We have to present the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' as an example to the world," PM Modi added.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.