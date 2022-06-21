International Day of Yoga 2022: Commuters perform asanas inside Mumbai local, Western Railway shares pictures

As part of the initiative, a team of 30-45 teachers perform yoga with commuters in Mumbai’s local trains on two days including International Women’s Day (8 March) and on International Yoga Day (21 June)

To celebrate International Yoga Day 2022, commuters on Mumbai local trains were seen practicing various yoga asanas.

Since the Mumbaikars spend a lot of time commuting in the local trains, the initiative to practice yoga in trains was started out by more than 75 yoga teachers under the organisation called ‘Heal Station’.

Tweeting some visuals from the yoga session inside local trains, the Western Railway said, "Heal-Station in association with WR organised yoga in Mumbai Local train on the occasion of #InternationalYogaDay2022".

"Commuters were taught how they can utilise their travel time for fitness by doing yoga practices while travelling in local train. #YogaForHumanity #YogaDay," it added.

According to IANS, the initiative was a brain child of Ruchita Shah, a young Mumbai-based journalist, who has been a regular traveller on the local trains - believed to be the second home for Mumbaikars.

Since people kill their time in train by playing games or talking to each other about their day-to-day life, Shah - a journalist who has been an avid yoga practitioner - came up with the idea of performing yoga while being on a train and hence the initiative was started in 2017.

The initiative completes six years and also coincides with the 75th year of India’s Independence. To mark the day, Shah said that about 75 teachers will be participating in the event and they took permission from Central Railways to spread it to more parts of Mumbai.

A team will also teach the train commuters at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, which is designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site. Some of the yoga asanas taught to the commuters can also be done in a crowded train while standing.

