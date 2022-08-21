International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism 2022: Know history and significance

As terrorism continues to destroy the lives of thousands of people every year across the world, its victims often struggle to get their voices heard, for their rights and support for their needs

International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism is commemorated on 21 August every year to honour the survivors of terrorism.

Terrorism continues to destroy the lives of thousands of people every year across the world. The victims often struggle to get their voices heard, for their rights and support for their needs. Often they need a multi-dimensional support, including physical, psychological, financial and social.

UN member states have the responsibility to support the victims and uphold their rights and it plays a vital role in providing assistance to the member countries in countering terrorism.

History

In 2017, UN General Assembly announced 21 August as the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism to support the victims of terrorism. In April 2020, UN Secretary-General António Guterres published the report on “Progress of the UN system to support Member States in assisting victims of terrorism” as required by the General Assembly. The UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy resolution was adopted in 2006.

Significance

In 2019, there were over 8,300 terrorist attacks worldwide, and around 25,000 deaths due to terrorism.

Since the sixth review of the strategy in 2018, international, national, and regional level events have indicated that the assistance of victims has progressed beyond symbolic solidarity to a more active engagement to foster their rights and demands.

After the adoption of UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, member states agreed to a common operational and strategic approach for fighting terrorism.

Here are the four pillars of this resolution:

1. Addressing the conditions that are leading to the spread of terrorism.

2. Taking measures to prevent and counter terrorism.

3. Taking measures to build the capacity of the state to prevent and fight terrorism, and to strengthen the role of UN system in this regard.

4. Taking measure to ensure the respect for human rights for all, and the rule of law as the primary basis for the combat against terrorism.

