International Day for Tolerance is commemorated on 16 November every year to raise awareness about the significance of tolerance in society. The day intends to make everyone aware about the negative consequences of intolerance in our lives.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), only tolerance can ensure the survival of mixed communities around the globe in every region as individuals are diverse. This era of globalisation, where people from different communities live together, demands tolerance and harmony. Tolerance builds a society in which every individual is valued and respected.

History:

In 1996, the UN General Assembly announced 16 November as the International Day for Tolerance. This move came after UNESCO’s Member States adopted the Declaration of Principles on Tolerance on 16 November, 1995. According to the declaration, tolerance is neither indulgence nor indifference.

In order to mark the United Nations Year for Tolerance and the 125th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, UNESCO created a prize known as UNESCO-Madanjeet Singh Prize in 1995. The prize had been named after Madanjeet Singh who was the sponsor of the celebrations in the year. He also became UN’s goodwill ambassador in 2000 and made immense contributions towards bringing communal harmony among communities.

The prize was created for the promotion of tolerance and non-violence. The prize rewards important activities in the areas of science, art, communication, or culture aimed to promote a spirit of non-violence and tolerance. It is awarded on 16 November every 2 years on International Day for Tolerance.

Significance:

To celebrate International Day for Tolerance, many events are held around the globe at educational institutions to raise awareness about the significance of tolerance among cultures and socio-economic groups.

Many big corporations have employees from diverse ethnicities. For instance, in the company Meta, 55.8 percent of the employees in technical roles were Asians as of June 2022 according to Statista. White employees in leadership roles made up 57.6 percent, while 28.6 percent of employees in these roles were Asians. Overall, Hispanic employees in non-technical roles accounted for 11.7 percent, and 11.2 percent of the employees in these roles were Black. This shows the significance of tolerance in professional life as well.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.