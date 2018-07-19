You are here:
Intel reports warn of terrorists attack near LoC, Amarnath Yatra; claim ISI training LeT, Hizbul men to target naval base

India FP Staff Jul 19, 2018 07:59:22 IST

Intelligence agencies have warned the government that a group of terrorists could be waiting near the Line of Control (LoC) to infiltrate into the Indian territory. The intel reports have suggested that terrorists plan to carry out a big terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and they may target the Amarnath Yatra as well.

Representational image. PTI

According to the inputs received by the government, the terrorists which are learned to be associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen, are currently stationed at various terror launch pads near the LoC, Zee News reported.

As per the report, terrorists are also being trained by Pakistan's ISI to attack an Indian Naval base for which they are being given underwater attack and deep sea techniques training.

According to a DNA report, in the wake of these inputs, security forces along the LoC have tightened the vigil. ITBP, CRPF, Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police have been asked to be on high alert.

In 2017, around 10 devotees including six women had lost their lives after Lashkar militants attacked a bus carrying Amarnath pilgrims. While in 2001, terrorists had struck in the Sheshnag area close to the holy cave, killing 13 people. A terror attack took place in 2000 in the Pahalgam area that saw 30 people killed.


