Insult to injury: After Asia Cup defeat, Congress’ Shashi Tharoor taunts Pakistan cricket team with a meme
Sri Lanka thrashed Pakistan by 23 runs to win their sixth Asia Cup title in Dubai on Sunday. Sri Lanka posted 170 for six after being put in to bat. In response, Pakistan could only manage 147 all out in 20 overs
New Delhi: Days after Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan in the final match of Asia Cup 2022, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday took a dig at the Pakistani cricket team by sharing a meme that has a reference to the ‘Mughal empire’.
“Shared as received. Bless you, @WhatsApp humorists,” Tharoor tweeted along with a photograph showing a man dressed in Mughal attire, attempting to catch a cricket ball, but the ball slipped out of his hands.
Shared as received. Bless you, @WhatsApp humorists! pic.twitter.com/Rv1KuhntoL
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 13, 2022
For the unversed, Shadab Khan dropped a catch in the final match on Sunday. Even he collided with Asif Ali while attempting another catch only for the ball to trickle away for a six.
Sri Lanka thrashed Pakistan by 23 runs to win their sixth Asia Cup title in Dubai on Sunday.
Sri Lanka posted 170 for six after being put in to bat. Bhanuka Rajapaksa top-scored for Sri Lanka with 71 not out 45 off balls. On the other hand, Haris Rauf was the standout bowler for Pakistan with three wickets. In response, Pakistan could only manage 147 all out in 20 overs.
(With inputs from agencies)
