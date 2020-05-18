Institute of Company Secretaries of India begins free online crash course for CS exam 2020 to be held in July

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started free online crash course for students who have enrolled for CS July 2020 examination.

The crash course has been organised under ICSI e-VIDHYA VAHINI programme. The online classes are being conducted for Foundation, Executive and Professional programmes.



The Professional and Executive courses will commence from 18 May, while Foundation course will start from 10 June. All the courses will continue till 2 July. The courses are free for all students and the duration for each subject is one week.

The timings are 11.30 am to 1.30 pm for the Foundation course and 8 am to 11 am for the Professional course. The online classes for the Executive course will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The Company Secretaries body has taken many steps to ensure that the process of learning continues even during the coronavirus lockdown. In April, ICSI launched an online educational course on ‘Valuation of Securities or Financial Assets’ with a duration of 50 hours.

ICSI now offers many online courses and modules in its attempt to help both students and professionals.

The CS June 2020 examination has been postponed by a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam will now begin on 6 July. The CS Foundation examination 2020 will be conducted on 11 and 12 July.

This year, the CS exam for Executive and Professional programmes will be held from 6 to 16 July. The exam for Post Membership Qualification (PMQ) Course in Corporate Governance will be held on 11 July.

The CS exams were for June-2020 session were originally scheduled from 1 to 10 June. The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) which was to be held on 28 May will now be held on 17 July.

The last date of registration for CSEET has also extended till 15 June.