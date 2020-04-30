You are here:
ICSI CS exam, scheduled to be held from 1 to 10 June, postponed by a month; revised schedule to be updated on www.icsi.edu/

India FP Trending Apr 30, 2020 18:04:00 IST

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has postponed the CS exam by a month. The exams were scheduled to be held from 1 June to 10 June but will now commence from 6 July.

The exam conducting authority said that they have decided to change the dates after “due consideration of the prevalent situation” and lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Image courtesy: Institute of Company Secretaries of India website www.icsi.edu

“The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has decided to postpone its examinations (June - 2020 session) of Foundation, Executive and Professional Programme and Post Membership Qualification (PMQ) scheduled to be held from 1 June 2020 to 10 June 2020,” read the notice.

The revised schedule will be announced on a later date on https://www.icsi.edu/

ICSI had earlier allowed for the change of examination centre, combination of modules and medium for students who had enrolled for Company Secretaries June 2020 session.

ICSI had said that candidates can make the changes and submit the application form before 1 May.

The body of Company Secretaries has also extended the deadline to register for CS executive test (CSEET) till 5 May due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The deadline was earlier 15 April.

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2020 18:04:00 IST

