In today’s world, the internet belongs to content creators and influencers who have started making social media platforms a medium for earning a livelihood and some of them are doing quite well. Social media influencers create entertaining and informative videos and content that go viral in no time and make it to the list of people’s favourites. Often while scrolling through our social media accounts, we also come across some objectionable content that is morally incorrect or unacceptable on various grounds. One such video recently surfaced on the internet where a woman, calling her an ‘Instagram influencer’, was seen intentionally kicking and abusing a street dog just for ‘fun’.

The video of the woman identified as Kajal Kiran was shared on social media on Wednesday and since then has left a large section of people including animal rights activists and animal lovers irked and upset. As the video plays, the woman dressed in a pink dress lures the dog close to herself and then eventually kicks it before abusing and laughing over it.

An upset user shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “How can you be so insensitive toward these voiceless souls If you can’t love them don’t hurt them.”

As the video was shared widely, many users called upon the woman for her obnoxious behaviour and further demanded actions against her. Many also reported her social media handle and asked others to do the same.

While the incident did spark outrage among people, the influencer after facing massive backlash took to her Instagram handle and tried some damage control, but all seems in vain.

In a video message, she called herself an animal lover and said that she kicked the animal because she was scared, and was totally unintentional. Further apologising for her actions, she also justified that ‘abusing is common among the people of Delhi and Mumbai’ which is why she abused the dog.

Following this, she also shared another apology note and two old videos of herself where she can be seen feeding stray dogs.

In the meantime, while social media users were in no mood for the woman’s justifications, many took to the comment section and slammed her brutally.

