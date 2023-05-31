Inspired by ‘The Kerala Story’, Mumbai model files FIR against Muslim boyfriend for 'love jihad'

Inspired by ‘The Kerala Story’, a Mumbai-based model has come out to claim how she was allegedly fooled into a relationship by a Muslim man, who had assumed a Hindu identity and was pressuring her to convert to Islam and marry him.

The accused owns a modelling agency in Jharkhand’s Ranchi and the two had, according to the complainant, come in contact while she was looking for modelling opportunities. The complainant is a resident of Bihar.

The accused has been identified as Tanveer Akhtar, who ostensibly adopted the identity of Yash, the proprietor of Yash Modelling Company in Ranchi.

The complainant, Manvi Raj, a resident of Bihar, has claimed that she encountered the accused when she came to Ranchi in 2020 in search of career opportunities.

Tanveer Akhtar displayed a fondness for her that soon developed into friendship. However, Manvi alleges that the owner had ulterior motives.

Four months later, he expressed his desire to marry Manvi, revealing his true identity as Tanveer Akhtar Khan.

Upon discovering that the person she had grown close to over the past few months was, in fact, Tanveer Akhtar Khan, and not Yash, Manvi ended the relationship.

Manvi claims that the breakup did not sit well with Akhtar, who doubled down on his insistence to marry her and convert to his religion.

Upon rejection, Manvi alleges, Akhtar resorted to blackmail, threatening to share inappropriate pictures of her on social media if she did not budge. Eventually, she grew tired of the situation and moved to Mumbai.

Tanveer, allegedly consumed by unrequited love, did not stop and followed Manvi to Mumbai. She claims that, in an attempt to further intimidate her, Akhtar sent her pictures to her family. Manvi also alleges that he stalked her on social media and, when his efforts failed, attempted to harm her.

On May 29th, Manvi approached the police and filed a complaint against Tanveer at the Versova Police Station in Mumbai.

Apology and Confession

After the matter came to the attention of the police, Tanveer reportedly admitted to his crime and requested that the victim withdraw the First Information Report (FIR). The complainant claims that Tanveer gave an affidavit, confessing to harassing her. However, he claimed that his intention was not to harm her, but to create pressure so that they could be together.

According to the Mumbai Police, Tanveer Akhtar has been charged under sections 376(2)(N), 328, 506, 504, 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Kishor Kaushal, SSP Ranchi, said, “The woman lodged a complaint with Mumbai Police at Versova Police Station on May 29. Since the incident occurred in Ranchi, the case has been transferred to the Ranchi Police. We have registered an FIR, and investigation is underway. Appropriate action will be taken.”

In response, Tanveer has refuted all allegations made against him. He claimed, “Manvi used to work with me. However, my business suffered losses due to her, so I sought compensation from her. Since then, she has been blackmailing me to implicate me.”

Tanveer further alleged that Manvi has a boyfriend named Ravjot Singh, who, along with a friend, blackmailed him after stealing data from his mobile phone.

