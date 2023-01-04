Inspired by Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC, auto banner spreads awareness about honking problem

Quirky write-ups behind the vehicle on the street are nothing new to the Indian public on the road. Whether witty slang or amusing texts, the rear back of trucks, lorries, and auto-rickshaws are bound to catch the attention of the passerby. Now the internet has brought forth one such write-up, which is inspired by Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Chances are really high that you must have witnessed the banner on the internet, as it went crazy viral last year in July and has once again resurfaced on the internet. This banner has been used very wisely to raise the honking problem during traffic jams, as it asks the honkers what happens while honking in rush hour. This is not all, following the footsteps of KBC, it also gives you four options, which will literally leave you rolling on the floor laughing.

The now-viral picture was spotted by a Twitter user Jessica Taneja, who revealed that she spotted the auto in the national capital. The Twitter user shared the picture with the caption, “Spotted in Delhi. Hmm.”



The picture shows an auto-rickshaw, featuring a banner on its back. The most attractive text on the banner is its heading which reads, “Honking Hurts.” Clearly, it is an amazing effort to give a message to fellow travellers who are habitual of unnecessary honking when they are stuck in traffic. Choosing quite a creative way for disseminating the message, the auto-rickshaw driver seems to be witty in his ways. Under “Honking Hurts”, you will see the question of the hour that read, “Traffic mein horn bajane se kya hota hai? (What happens if you honk in the traffic?).” Now the question is followed by hilarious multiple choices. The options are as follows, “A: Light jaldi green hoti hai (Signal turns green faster), B: Sadak chaudi ho jaati hai (Road will get wider), C: Gaadi udne lagti hai (Vehicle will start to fly), and D: Kuch nahi (Nothing).”

Originally the picture was shared by Britain-based author and journalist Tunku Varadarajan on his official Twitter account on 12 July 2022. As soon as the picture was shared on the internet, the user flooded the comments section and started reasoning why they honk during the traffic jam. One user commented, “I honk to wake people up who are driving at 20-30kmph in the overtaking lane.”

There were a few who asked Jessica which option she would choose.

A third user commented, “Noise pollution aur sir dard hota hai aur kuch nahin…there should be a huge penalty on unnecessary honking.”

So far, the picture has been viewed more than 2 lakh times and has garnered over 3.000 likes.

