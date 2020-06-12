Insider Take By D.Narain, Simon Wiebusch Bayer CropScience Limited | Economy Under Lockdown | Agriculture

D.Narain, Senior Bayer Representative, SouthAsia and Managing Director, Bayer CropScience Limited and Simon Wiebusch, COO Bayer CropScience Division of India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka highlight challenges faces by the agricultural industry amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the sector having been declared an essential industry early on, the problems didn’t reduce given the impasse in transportation, labour shortages, unseasonal weather, etc.

“The most important thing is, we got our supply chains back up and running to support the farmers and ensure that the Kharif season will be secured,” says D Narain.

However, the agro-experts analyze the need to make the Indian agricultural sector more globally competitive, ensuring sustainable use of available resources and most importantly, creating awareness in the larger population about the value addition of the agriculture community, so that every stakeholder benefits and transforms in the long run.