INS Delhi, INS Satpura successfully participate in ASEAN-India Maritime Exercises

The ASEAN-India Maritime Exercises of 2023 witnessed the successful participation of INS Delhi and INS Satpura.

The Indian Navy tweeted, “INS Delhi & INS Satpura successfully participated in various activities during the harbour phase of the ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise 2023. The ASEAN & Indian Navy ships subsequently commenced the Sea Phase in the South China Sea which terminates today 8th May.”

Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, who is on a three-day official visit to Singapore, met with the crew members of INS Delhi and Satpura.

He met with the crew of INS Delhi and INS Satpura at Changi Naval Base. He was received by Rear Adm Gurcharan Singh, Flag Officer Commanding Easter Fleet.

Kumar interacted with the crew of the two ships and wished them successful participation in the Sea Phase of the inaugural ASEAN India Maritime Exercise (AIME).

The Admiral urged all personnel to use the opportunity provided by AIME to refine procedures, learn best practices and enhance interoperability with the ASEAN navies.

He also highlighted the importance of such missions in realising India’s vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR). During the visit the CNS co-officiated the inaugural ceremony of the maiden ASEAN – India Maritime Exercise (AIME) 2023, on Tuesday.

The harbour phase of the exercise was held at Changi Naval Base from May 2 to 4, 2023 and the Sea Phase from May 7-8, 2023 in the South China Sea.

The purpose of AIME is to promote maritime cooperation and enhance trust, friendship and confidence amongst ASEAN and Indian Navies, read an Indian Navy press release.

The Sea Phase of AIME will provide an opportunity for participants to develop closer links in the coordination and execution of operations in the maritime domain.

India’s first indigenously-built destroyer, INS Delhi and INS Satpura, an indigenously-built guided missile stealth frigate along with a P8I Maritime Patrol aircraft participated in the Inaugural ASEAN India Maritime Exercise.

With inputs from ANI

