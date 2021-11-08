The INICET January 2022 exam will be conducted on 14 November in 126 cities across the country

The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2022 admit cards are set to be released today, 8 November, by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Candidates can download their AIIMS INICET January 2022 hall tickets from the official website at https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in/.

Process to download AIIMS INI CET 2022 admit card:

― Visit the official website at https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in/

― Click on the link for the AIIMS INI CET 2022 admit card that is available on the main page

― Login using the requisite details to access the portal

― The INI CET 2022 admit card will appear on your screen

― Save and download a copy of the hall ticket for future use

The INICET January 2022 exam will be conducted on 14 November in 126 cities across the country. The exam is held twice a year in May and November, for the July and January sessions, respectively.

The INICET 2022 exam will be conducted for a duration of three hours, with an objective style paper pattern. The paper will contain both multiple choice questions (MCQs) and single correct choice questions, according to the prospectus.

Each correct response will be awarded one mark, while incorrect answers will lead to negative marking on 0.33 mark per wrong response.

The minimum cut-off percentile will be 50th percentile for Unreserved, Sponsored/Deputed/Foreign Nationals as well as Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates and Overseas Citizens of India. In case of ST, SC and OBC applicants, the cut-off is at 45th percentile. This includes the case of Bhutanese nationals who want to gain admittance at the PGI Chandigarh.

In case of two or more candidates obtaining equal marks, the tie will be resolved by judging the aspirants on the basis of less negative marks and age.

The INICET is held for admission into postgraduate courses like Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Chirurgie (MCh) in eight AIIMS institutes. The educational institutes which consider the INI CET marks for entrance are NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGI Chandigarh, as well as JIPMER Puducherry and AIIMS institutes in New Delhi, Bhubaneshwar, Bhopal, Rishikesh, Raipur, Patna, Nagpur and Jodhpur.