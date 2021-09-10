INI-CET January 2022: Registrations to open at 5 pm today; check details at aiimsexams.ac.in

The registrations for INI-CET January 2022 will continue till 5 pm on 9 October

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will begin registrations for the National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) January 2022 starting today, 10 September from 5 pm onwards.

Candidates, who wish to register themselves for the exam, can do so by visiting the official website at https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in/ once the process begins.

Steps to register for INI-CET January 2022:

― Go to the official website, https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in/

― Select the link for AIIMS INI-CET January 2022 registration that is available on the homepage

― Register yourself using the required details and complete the application form

― Make the fee payment and save a copy of the submitted application for the future

According to an official notification released by AIIMS, candidates who had applied earlier and whose basic candidate information and registration “have been accepted for January 2019, July 2019, January 2020, July 2020, January 2021, and July 2021,” are not required to register themselves again. These candidates will need to complete the application process only after a new Exam Unique Code (EUC) has been generated for the INI-CET July 2021.

The specific dates for the INI-CET July 2021 will soon be announced by AIIMS.

Applicants who had registered for the July 2021 session but whose applications were rejected due to invalid images, or left incomplete, can also complete the registrations. The option to edit their applications is also available for candidates on the website.

The exam is held for postgraduate (PG) admissions in eight AIIMS institutes for various courses like Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Masters of Surgery (MS), and Master of Chirurgie (MCh).

The eight AIIMS institutes that consider the INI-CET for admissions are AIIMS Delhi, Patna, Jodhpur, JIPMER Puducherry, PGI Chandigarh, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Raipur, Rishikesh, and NIMHANS Bengaluru.