INI CET January 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result out at aiimsexams.ac.in; get direct link here

The round 1 seat allotment results for INI CET January 2022 has been put out by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Candidates can view their INI CET January 2022 first round seat allotment result at the official website of AIIMS - https://aiimsexams.ac.in/.

Methodical procedure to check result is as follows

-Visit the official website - https://aiimsexams.ac.in/

-Click on tab for "Academic courses" that is given on the page

-Go to link that says INI-CET (MD/MS/MCh(6yrs)/DM(6yrs))

-Click on the link for round one online seat allocation of INI CET January 2022

-View the INI CET January 2022 result and download the file

-Keep a printout of the copy to use it in the future

Direct link to official notification is here - https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in/pdf/INI-CET_Online Seat Allocation_1ST ROUND-MDMS-MDS-NET_.pdf

As per the notice, the INI CET first round seat allocation for MD/MS/MCh(6yers)/DM(6yrs)/MDS, January 2022 Session of Institutes of National Importance namely "AIIMS New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, Bibinagar, Bathinda, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh & SCTIMST, Trivandrum" is based on online choices exercised on 15 and 16 December by provisionally eligible candidates.

Applicants who have been allotted a seat in INI CET round 1 seat allotment have to exercise their option by 5 pm on 28 December by logging into the INI CET portal. If a candidate does not select an option they will become ineligible to participate in Round 2 of the seat allotment, as per the official notification.

Candidates also have to deposit their original certificates with one set of photocopied documents, if they have chosen either option 1 or 2 in the allotted seats. Along with these, a Demand Draft (DD) of Rs 3 lakh in the name of the ‘Director AIIMS, New Delhi’ at the allotted INIs should also be submitted.

The INI CET 2022 test was held on 14 November and is conducted to give admission in postgraduate medical courses such as MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS at Institutes of National Importance (INI) including AIIMS New Delhi JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh and NIMHANS-Bengaluru.

