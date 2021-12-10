INI CET January 2022: Registraton for mock round seat allocation begins at aiimsexams.org; check details here

As per the INI CET 2022 counselling schedule, candidates will be able to register and exercise the selection option for the mock round from 10 to 12 December till 5 pm. Results will be declared on 14 December

The online registration process for mock seat allocation for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) January 2022 session has started from by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Friday, 10 December.

Applicants can register themselves for the postgraduate courses register themselves for INI CET counselling 2022 through the official website of AIIMS - aiimsexams.org.

The list of provisionally eligible applicants for the online seat allocation for MS, DM, MD, MDS and MCH courses has also been put out by AIIMS.

As per the official notice, the notice contains the list of "qualified and provisionally eligible candidates equivalent to 08 times the total number of seats available in all above Institute in order of merit".

It is not the complete list of all candidates who have qualified in the examination, as per the official notice.

Schedule for first round of online seat allocation for INI CET 2022:

Candidates are allowed to exercise choices (institute and subject/specialty) for the mock round till 5pm on 12 December.

Seat allocation of Mock of 1st Round will be issued on 14 December.

Aspirants are allowed to exercise choices (institute and subject/specialty) for the first round from 11 am on 15 December till 5 pm on 15 December.

The first round of seat allocation will be announced on 21 December.

Candidates are allowed for online acceptance of allocated seats from 11 am on 22 December to 5 pm on 27 December.

Candidates can report/ submit the documents and make a security deposit from 11 am on 22 December to 5 pm on 27 December.

Through INI CET 2022 candidates will be given admission in various postgraduate courses such as Master of Science (MS), Doctorate of Medicine (MD), Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) and Master of Chirurgaie (MCh).

In the first week of December, AIIMS released the first-round seat allocation schedule for the INI CET January 2022 session. The INI CET 2022 schedule was put out for the Master of Science (MS), Doctorate of Medicine (MD), and Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses.