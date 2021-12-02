Applicants should note that the online seat allocation schedule has been issued for Doctorate of Medicine (MD), Master of Science (MS), Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) among others

The first-round seat allocation schedule for Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) postgraduate (PG) January 2022 session has been released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check the schedule by visiting the official website of AIIMS at https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in/.

Applicants should note that the online seat allocation schedule has been issued for Doctorate of Medicine (MD), Master of Science (MS), Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) among others. As per the official notice, the counselling process will begin on 10 December. Those interested can find the schedule released by the Board here:

https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in/pdf/2022_JAN_INI-CET_1st_Online Seat Allocation_1.1_Important Dates link _Schedule_JAN_2022_session.pdf

Additionally, before start of choice making, the list of eligible candidates for online seat allocation will be published. Moreover, the respective link for the portal will be activated only for eligible candidates. Also, the link will be available on ‘MyPage’ by using the credentials that have been used for filling the application form for admission to PG courses.

Below is the complete list of seat allocation schedule for INI CET 2022:

The exercising of mock choices round will begin on 10 December and close on 12 December.

The announcement of mock seat allocation results will take place on 14 December.

Candidates will be able to fill choices for first round from 15 to 16 December

The announcement of seat allocation for first round will take place on 21 December

Online acceptance of allocated seats from students will begin on 22 December and end on 27 December. Moreover, the reporting and submission of documents or security deposit is from 22 to 27 December

The second-round seat allocation process will begin from 31 December and end on 12 January, 2022.

Furthermore, the open round seat allocation process will commence from 8 to 31 January, next year.

For more information and details, kindly keep a regular check on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences.