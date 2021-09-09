The registration will begin on 10 September from 5.00 pm and continue till 9 October, 5.00 pm

The registration process for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) January exam 2022 will begin from 10 September onwards by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Once the process begins, aspirants can apply for postgraduate (PG) programmes of INIs for January 2022 by visiting the official website https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in/. They should note that the registration will begin at 5.00 pm and end on 9 October, 5:00 pm.

“All applicants who applied earlier and whose registration and basic candidate information have been accepted for January 2019, July 2019, January 2020, July 2020, January 2021 and July 2021 session are not required to fill the registration and basic candidate information again,” the official notice reads.

Further in the notice, the institute has informed that applicants will have to complete the filling of registration forms only after the generation of fresh unique code (EUC) for the INI CET July 2021 session. This specific session will commence in due course of time that will be announced by the institute.

Moreover, aspirants who have completed their registration and basic candidate information for the July 2021 session are also permitted to finish their registration process. Even applicants whose registration and basic candidate information was incomplete or rejected due to “incomplete or invalid images” are also allowed to complete the application process.

Candidates should note that an edit option is also made available on ‘mypage’ of registration and basic candidate information. If required, they can edit their basic information and registration details using the option.

For the unversed, the INI CET exam is held for admission into PG courses including Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Doctor of Medicine (MD), Masters of Surgery (MS), Master of Chirurgie (MCh), and Master of Dental Surgery (MDS).

These PG programmes are offered by eight renowned AIIMS which are AIIMS Delhi, Jodhpur, Patna, JIPMER Puducherry, PGI Chandigarh, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Rishikesh, and NIMHANS Bengaluru.