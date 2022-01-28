INI CET 2022: AIIMS announces schedule for July session; registration begins from 31 January, exam on 8 May

As per the official notice, the exam for the July session will be held on 8 May this year at various exam centres across the country

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has announced the date for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) 2022 July session on its official website. Applicants can visit the official website - https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in - to check the important dates.

As per the official notice, the exam for the July session will be held on 8 May this year at various exam centres across the country. The duration of the INI-CET 2022 exam will be 3 hours from 9 am to 12 pm.

INI CET 2022: Here’s how to check the official notice and important dates

Visit the official website - https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in

On the homepage, go to Important Announcements

Look for INI CET 2022 July session link and click on it

The official notice regarding INI CET 2022 July session will appear on the screen

Aspirants are requested to read the notice carefully. Here’s the direct link to check the INI CET 2022 July session notice.

The INI CET 2022 is conducted for admission to PG courses such as MS/MD/MCh (6years)/DM (6years)/MDS in national medical institutions like AIIMS, New Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Bhopal, Patna, Nagpur, Raipur, Rishikesh, Bathinda, Bibinagar; National Institute Of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) Bengaluru; Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry; Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh and other institutes of national importance.

The registration process will begin from 31 January to 7 March this year. Applicants can check the status of registration and reupload the rejected images from 11 to 15 March, 2022.

The final status of accepted registration and basic information will be available on 18 March. The date for uploading the prospectus is 21 March, 2022.

Final Status of online registration and admit card will be available on the AIIMS website on 29 April, 2022.

For more details and queries, applicants are advised to visit the official website - https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in .

